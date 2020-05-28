© Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Amrita Deviayu Tunjungbiru

Tunjung enjoys spending her time playing guitar. Her hobbies include playing games and taking pictures. One of her favorite ways to spend time is eating spicy food while watching horror movies. During her year at Green Mountain Union High School as an exchange student, Tunjung has participated in the Rotary Youth Exchange and Interact Club. She was in the fall play Almost Maine, a cheerleader and was preparing for the musical, Annie. When she thinks back on her experience at GMUHS, she will remember sitting in the hallway every morning with her friends and the people who smile at her. If Tunjung could go on vacation right now, she would take her exchange friends and travel somewhere in Europe. Left with one question that she still doesn’t understand, she wonders, “Why do people wear shorts during winter?” Tunjung will return to Indonesia to retake her senior year and then plans to obtain her bachelor’s degree while studying abroad.

