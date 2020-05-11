© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Pearl Jackson

P

earl enjoys many activities and staying busy in her free time. Her hobbies include swimming, skiing, hiking, and photography. She spent her years at Green Mountain Union High School running for the Cross Country team, skiing, and working behind the scenes as a techie for Beauty and The Beast, Almost Maine and Annie. One experience she will never forget was her trip to the Grand Canyon with her friends and Dr. Rice. A favorite memory from high school will be her hallway chats with friends. Meanwhile, she will not miss high school “drama.” “Pearly,” her Land Rover, and a Newfoundland puppy will roll by one day on their way to their 15 year class reunion. In the fall, Pearl plans to attend the University of Maine in Orono, majoring in Medical Laboratory Sciences followed by graduate studies in neuroscience.

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible