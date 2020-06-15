© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Alexander Beshay

lex enjoys creating and recording music. He spends his free time hiking and foraging. Alex has been active in pursuing a career in music by participating in the OAKE National Honor Chamber Ensemble and traveling to different locations in the United States to study with world-renowned choral directors. These rehearsals culminate into public performances in the host city, this year was Portland, Oregon. He participates in the Vermont Jazz Center’s band and other classes on scholarship and studies piano with Eugene Uman, the VJC Director. At Green Mountain Union High School, Alex has been in several theater productions and a member of the rock climbing team as an underclassman. Some of his favorite GMUHS memories are practice time spent in the band room and conversing with Mr. Bate and Mrs. Brennan. A grand vacation for Alex would be a trip to Moab, Utah exploring the outdoors with his family. Alex’s dream job would be the leader of a touring band that performs his original compositions with Alex at the piano and some occasional singing. He imagines himself finding a place to live where he can practice sustainable living. Alex anticipates floating into a class reunion on a giant flying tortilla chip that also functions as a snack and a pet. In the fall, he will be attending the University of Vermont with a full ride. Additionally, he passed his live audition for the Berklee College of Music in Boston and hopes to gain enough musical merit that he can attend there on scholarship in the near future.

