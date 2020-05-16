© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you

Madison Wilson

addie has been a three sport athlete each year at Green Mountain Union High School participating in Varsity Soccer, Basketball and Softball. She has also traveled with the Brattleboro Heat softball team as the starting catcher for five years. Since aging out, she has joined the Vermont Storm travel softball team. Other hobbies that keep Maddie busy include volunteering for the Chester Fire Department and at her school. At GMUHS she has been an active co-president of her class, a member of the Prom Committee, Student Government, and The National Honor Society. Maddie has been instrumental in planning the Middle School Lock-ins which hold some of her favorite school memories. And although Maddie will miss the teachers, she happily leaves behind the three minute passing periods. Maddie will be attending Castleton University in the fall studying Physical and Health Education and, of course, playing softball for Castleton.

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible