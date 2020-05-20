© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Gary Gaudet, Jr.



G

ary has been dancing since age 7 and was part of a competitive team until age 13. When he’s not making pottery or dancing, Gary can be found binging every show on Netflix or creating new funky eye drawings. Gary won’t forget the impact that Marcia Dockum has made on him, allowing him to see growth in his artistic ability and mental health in her one short year at GMUHS. If Gary were headed out the door for a vacation you would surely find him with his two best friends Raevyn Stocker and Lucy Applegate who made his high school experience amazing. Gary’s parting words to the students of GMUHS is to not take your years at school for granted. For whatever reason you attend school, whether it’s social, academic, or some of both, don’t throw these years away.

