Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Olivia Bernier

livia, also known as Liv, enjoys spending her time running, cooking healthy meals, and going on hikes with her dog, Kelp. She has danced for the Dance Factory for many years and has played the violin since age seven. Olivia was a member of the Green Mountain Union High School Girls Division IV State Championship Track team in 2019. Additionally, she has participated in GMUHS cross country and rock climbing. Olivia has volunteered her time as Class of 2020 Co-President and as President of the Environmental Club. Memories that are etched into her mind are running at the state cross country meet in the snow and mud, hiking Camel’s Hump with the Wilderness Class, and spending time in the library with her friends. She is still baffled as to why the sky is blue! Olivia will be attending St. Lawrence University where she will continue to run cross country and track and major in Conservation Biology.

