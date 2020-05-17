© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you

Anthony James Steele

Anthony has spent his years at Green Mountain Union High School playing soccer and basketball, while also running track and cross-country. Anthony snowboards and played football for Springfield HS. SHS Varsity Football utilized Anthony on all special teams, as a wide receiver for offense, and as a cornerback for defense. Tony, as his friends sometimes refer to him, can be found spending time outside playing football, hiking, kayaking, or mudding in his Jeep. He is going to miss the goofy memories he has made with his friends at GMUHS. Drifting around the corner on the way to his class reunion, he can be heard with these words of wisdom: You would be happier if you just smile. It would brighten everyone’s day. Stay happy and smile big!

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible.