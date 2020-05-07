© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Meekah Sari Hance

Meekah has many hobbies. She plays eight different stringed instruments, including the cello. Meekah enjoys skiing, trekking, running ambulance calls, woodworking, robotics, and even spending her free time watching videos on brain surgery and tumor dissections. Meekah is an athlete on the Green Mountain Union High School softball team. In addition to all her hobbies, she maintains a job at Shaw’s. Meekah will miss seeing her friends and teachers at GMUHS and struggling through AP Chem labs with Pearl, but will cherish her memories of the trip to the Grand Canyon. Meekah plans to become a Physician’s Assistant and continue to serve the community running ambulance calls. Fifteen years from now, Meekah will be walking to her high school reunion, broke from the college loans that she took out to be a PA, and carrying her chinchilla. If you see her, give Meekahchoo a ride.

