Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Chase Rawson

C

hase enjoys spending time outside. His hobbies outside include playing basketball and snowmobiling. Chase has been an active member of the Green Mountain Union High School ski program at Okemo Mountain each year. Chase attended the River Valley Technical Center for two years and studied Information Technology. He has completed both Technology Essentials and Hands-On Computers. Chase will be attending college in the fall and will be studying Information Technology.

