Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Lindsey Sturtevant

indsey enjoys spending her time outside participating in activities such as camping and fishing. Linds also enjoys woodworking. She has been part of both the Rock Climbing and Softball teams in her years at Green Mountain Union High School. Lindsey had no difficulty pinpointing the thing she will miss the most about GMUHS: her friends. After Covid-19 settles, she plans to take her LNA test. Lindsey aspires to work on the pediatric oncology floor at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center to give back to others for all that has been done for her. Lindsey will be famous one day for helping find a cure for cancer.

