© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Michael David McCann Jr.



M

ike, or as most everyone knows him, Mikey, can be found outside fishing or hanging with friends. He also enjoys skiing and racing cars. Mike has worked at Okemo Mountain and Jackson Gore since he was 15. During the summer, he also worked for the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps helping to maintain the trails. He volunteers for community service projects in the Chester area. Mike enjoys driving in demolition derbies. When Mike thinks about all the classes, teachers, activities, and job experiences that have happened in his years at GMUHS, John Donarum is the most memorable and Mike will never forget him. After graduation, Mike plans to continue volunteering for service projects and wants to study carpentry or auto mechanics.

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible