© Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Nicholas Ryan Davis

N

ick has spent his free time doing anything outdoors. Nick enjoys hunting, fishing, four wheeling snowmobiling and baseball. He has played baseball each year at Green Mountain Union High School. Nick attends the River Valley Technical Center and is a two year completer for the Horticulture program. When he thinks about what he will miss the most from his time at GMUHS, it will definitely be his friends. However, he will not miss the homework! His favorite memories from high school are playing baseball, hanging with the boys and getting spoken to about their trucks. Fifteen years from now, Nick will not be racing by on the way to his class reunion, but cruising by in his 1977 Chevy square body with two dogs. Nick plans to own his own business as an arborist.

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible.