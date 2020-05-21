© Telegraph Publishing, LLC



Laurel Eliza King

If you’re familiar with Chester, then you’ve seen Laurel running around town at some point. At Green Mountain Union High School, Laurel has been an athlete on the Varsity cross country team, indoor and outdoor track teams, president of the Interact Club, and a member of The National Honor Society. She has also been the student representative for the school board, was a member of Iron Chef, danced for The Dance Factory, was Co-President of her class, and attends the school backpacking trips every summer. Laurel is thankful for everyone in the community who has supported her through the years. A special thank you to the family that allows her to just disappear into the woods! Looking back on her high school experience, the day that GMUHS won the Girl’s Division IV State Track Championship while she was a captain was an incredible day, and one to remember. Laurel will be studying Political Science and International Affairs in college with the goal of becoming a Public Interest Lawyer.

