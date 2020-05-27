© Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Jacob Thomas

acob, JT, Jake, Jasper enjoys spending his time buying and reselling streetwear clothing such as Supreme and Palace. He has been a varsity athlete for both baseball and basketball while attending Green Mountain Union High School. He also enjoys skateboarding in his free time. Jacob is a member of Interact Club. When he thinks about his high school experience, the big gecko on the side of the building is still an enigma. Jacob will have to let go of some true friends as he leaves GMUHS for his next journey. Fifteen years from now Jacob imagines himself in the same old blue RAV 4, Ravioli, that he has right now. Throw in a few guinea pigs and a real fat cat and Jake will be rolling to his class reunion. Why are oyster crackers so addicting? A vacation right now would take Jacob and Tony Baloney to northern Canada, all the way up. What’s up there anyway? In the fall, Jacob will be attending the University of Vermont and majoring in Marketing. Puppymonkeybaby.

