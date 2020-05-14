© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Tiffany Thea Takara Gordon

T

iffany was a busy teenager. She spent her time doing arts and crafts, riding motorcycles, swimming, bowling, roller skating, listening to music, and talking with her friends. Tiffany made art at Endless Creations and the hospital, she attended several camps and was part of a bowling league. One of her fondest memories was playing on the Springfield High School Unified Basketball Team and the time she sang the national anthem at a game. Tiff would love to hop in the car and head to an amusement park for some water rides with Becca. Tiffany is already famous to the people she left behind. In her short life that was filled with many obstacles, she relied on her faith in God to propel her on to greatness. It’s easy to imagine that Tiffany would want to roll into a class reunion with a 15 passenger van filled with a menagerie of rescued pets.

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible