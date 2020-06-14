© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

David Reiss

avid has been referred to as both Peanut Boy and Speed Racer. Chances are you’ll run into him working on one of his vehicles, snowboarding, on his boat fishing, taking his dogs Hershey and Andy on adventures, or scoping out locales for a photography shoot. In addition to Green Mountain Union High School, David attended the River Valley Technical Center, where he got his start as a metal fabricator. A senior tribute can’t leave out all the good times with friends hanging out, soccer and track meets, grilling in the student parking lot, car adventures, and playing Call of Duty on Xbox 360 in the weight room. There are so many good things to remember about GMUHS, except maybe math class. A shout out to the teachers whose wisdom, wit and guidance will be remembered for a long time…Thanks Mr. Ferenc, Mrs. Bushey, Mr. Hill, Ms. Carafiello, and Mr. Sidd.

