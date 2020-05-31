© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Lucy Applegate

L

ucy enjoys spending her time playing video games with her brothers and hanging out with her birds. During her years at Green Mountain Union High School she volunteered her time on Student Government and wrote for The Green and The Gold. Lucy was a co-captain of the GMUHS Cheer team, worked at Okemo Valley TV, and was part of GM coffeehouse. When she looks back on her high school experience, Lucy will cherish the time with her friends Gary, Raevyn, Sarah and the cheer team. A lesson that Lucy learned and hopes to remember from high school is to focus on the really good things and, when push comes to shove, pick yourself back up and keep going. Lucy would like to roll up to the 15 year class reunion in a Co-op cycle ADV 3.2 bike with Johnny Cash (her pet sun conure) on her shoulder.

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible.