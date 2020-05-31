May 31, 2020: Chester OKs picnic tables on the Green as restaurants begin to reopen.
Kelley gives up sabbatical, GM board votes no raises next year.
Some came, some stayed home; Meet 2nd homeowners who made a tough choice about the lockdown.
Pop-up sites for asymptomatic residents

Green Mountain’s Virtual Graduation Walk Lucy Applegate

| May 31, 2020 | Comments 8

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Lucy Applegate

Lucy enjoys spending her time playing video games with her brothers and hanging out with her birds. During her years at Green Mountain Union High School she volunteered her time on Student Government and wrote for The Green and The Gold. Lucy was a co-captain of the GMUHS Cheer team, worked at Okemo Valley TV, and was part of GM coffeehouse. When she looks back on her high school experience, Lucy will cherish the time with her friends Gary, Raevyn, Sarah and the cheer team. A lesson that Lucy learned and hopes to remember from high school is to focus on the really good things and, when push comes to shove, pick yourself back up and keep going. Lucy would like to roll up to the 15 year class reunion in a Co-op cycle ADV 3.2 bike with Johnny Cash (her pet sun conure) on her shoulder.

View the Green Mountain High School Class of 2020 gallery

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible.

  1. Carol Wood says:
    May 31, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    Watch out, World! I don’t know what the future holds, but I know that Lucy is going to make a SERIOUS mark!

    So proud of you, sweetheart.

    Love,
    Gran

  2. The Herrings says:
    May 31, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    Lucy,
    It has been such a treat to watch you grow up from afar. We are so proud of you and know that great things are coming!

  3. Danika Applegate says:
    May 31, 2020 at 1:27 pm

    Congrats Lucy! Proud of you!

  4. Stephen Price says:
    May 31, 2020 at 10:31 am

    The word Proud isn’t enough to say about my Lucy.
    Love Grandpa ❤️👍😎

  5. Suzan Price says:
    May 31, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Congratulations My Sweet Lucy,
    So proud of you. Keep up the hard work in your next adventure in life. Love you so much!!
    Grammy and Papaw ♥️

  6. Uncle Joe says:
    May 31, 2020 at 9:56 am

    We could not be prouder of Lucy! Not just because she is graduating, but also because of who she has become in the process.
    We love you so much, Lucille!

  7. Rebecca Price-Wood says:
    May 31, 2020 at 9:52 am

    Look at you, Lucy! Lighting up the virtual stage with that darling smile of yours! We love you and are so proud of who you are becoming: a responsible young adult, a loyal friend, and a brilliant mind. Can’t wait to see what’s next. Love, Mom

  8. Lizzy Gellner says:
    May 31, 2020 at 9:49 am

    YAY GO LUCY!!!!!!!!

