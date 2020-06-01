© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

James Anderson

J

ames, “Jimmy”, “Jim” enjoys spending his time hiking, cooking, reading and playing basketball and soccer. During his years at Green Mountain Union High School, he played Varsity Soccer, Varsity Basketball and AAU. Looking back on his high school experience, his most memorable day will be winning the Division III Boys Soccer State Championship in the fall of 2019. James intends to roll into his 15 year class reunion in a sled with his Newfoundland, Taco. In the fall, James will be attending Boston College and plans to major in Engineering.

