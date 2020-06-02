© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Alexis Marie Palmer

A

lexis, also known as Lexi, enjoys spending her time snowboarding, creating art, hiking, writing and photographing everything! When Alexis looks back on high school, the thing she’ll remember the most is time spent in the hallways. As she reflects on her years at Green Mountain Union High School, Alexis will miss Pamela O’Neil and the support that she provided. However, she happily walks away from her math classes. Her favorite memory is sliding down the railing, movie style. If GMUHS could have just one new rule it would be that Mr. Poston would make every day “DumDum Friday.“ When you notice a famous wildlife photographer from Nat Geo rollin’ by in a Lambo with an alligator purse it’s probably just Alexis on the way to her class reunion. Alexis will be moving to Montana in September.

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible.