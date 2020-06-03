© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Devin Brown

evin, AKA Casper, enjoys spending his time boxing and playing paintball. Over the years, Devin has been a part of soccer, baseball, basketball and boxing. As he thinks back to his Green Mountain Union High School experience, Isaiah is the person he’ll remember the most. Devin would enjoy heading to the beach on a vacation with his girlfriend. Devin won’t be rolling into his class reunion in any old car, but rather a ‘69 Chevy Camaro with his German Shepherd. After graduation, Devin would like to travel the world.

