© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Zoe Svec

Z

oe enjoys spending her free time cooking, drawing and hanging out with her friends and family. She also enjoys hiking and working out. While attending Green Mountain Union High School, Zoe was an editor for The Green and Gold and was a member of the National Honor Society. She volunteered her time for the Prom Committee and as the Interact Club Treasurer. She was on the GMUHS rock climbing, cross country, soccer and track teams. Zoe was a member of the 2019 Girl’s Division 4 State Championship Track team. Zoe will be attending Duke University and majoring in Statistical Science.

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible.