Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Toby A. Charlton

oby enjoys his free time by writing in his journal and writing poetry. He has been a member of the afterschool Nerd Club and enjoys playing Dungeons and Dragons. Toby was the lead role in the Green Mountain Union High School 2018 fall drama production, Dracula. Toby doesn’t consider his activities anything noteworthy and yet the most noteworthy part of Toby’s activities are, “I just do what I enjoy.” As he reflects on his years at Green Mountain Union High School, he will remember that quarantine was the end of his senior year. When Toby is famous, it will be for his award-winning novel. He may even become a full fledged dungeon master, meanwhile, he will be slaying dragons, writing epic ballads and ruling a parallel universe. When asked about his future plans, Toby replied, “I do want to live a life that I can be proud of and be happy about.”

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible.