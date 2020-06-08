© Telegraph Publishing, LLC



Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Allison Quaile

A

lli enjoys hiking in Vermont. Hiking gives her the opportunity to photograph nature, which is something she is passionate about. Alli comes from a large family and enjoys spending time with them and her friends. Her favorite activities also include going on road trips and adventuring, wherever the roads and trails lead. Alli plans to succeed in whatever she chooses in life.

