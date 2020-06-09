© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Nina Neptune

ina enjoys reading, writing, and playing video games. During her free time she also likes to hike and listen to music. Currently, Nina works as a cook at Springfield Health and Rehab. She imagines herself living in Florida or somewhere tropical. Her dream vacation would be in Bora Bora with her best friends and her boyfriend. Nina can see herself rolling up to her 15 year class reunion in her current Jeep (whose name is Alice) or perhaps a fully customized Honda Civic. Nina will be attending Castleton University in the fall, majoring in English. She hopes to seek education in Pre-Veterinary studies in the future. She can see herself as an author or working as a veterinarian.

