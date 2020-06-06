© Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Eric Phelps

E

ric spends his free time outdoors. He enjoys hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. In the winter, he is busy ice fishing and snowmobiling. Eric has twice completed the Industrial Trades program at the River Valley Technical Center. His favorite memory from school is going to RVTC each day. Eric will miss hanging out in the Green Mountain Union High School parking lot before school and talking with friends. His dream bike is a Harley Streetglide CVO. Eric plans to work next year and eventually earn his certification as a diesel technician.

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible.