Grinch strikes Pomfret, VSP seeks help replacing toys

© 2016 Telegraph Publishing, LLC



esterday morning Vermont State Police responded to a break-in at the the Teago General Store in Pomfret. Between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, someone broke in through the front window and stole items from the store including 25 to 30 unwrapped toys from the Toys for Tots bin.

The burglar then broke into the attached U.S. Post Office and stole between 20 and 25 packages awaiting delivery. The VSP and the Postal Service are investigating. The United States Postal Service will also be sending information out to area residents relating to the stolen packages. If anyone has any information regarding these burglaries, they are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.

Troopers of the Royalton Barracks are trying to replenish the bin of toys that was stolen but currently, toys are not being collected at community centers. If you would like to donate a toy, the Central Vermont location is at 27 Farmvu Drive in White River Junction.. Time is limited so, please bring donations to that location. The Royalton Barracks is not be able to accept donations. The contact number for the Toys for Tots collection location is 802-296-8800.