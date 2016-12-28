Snows on their way to you . . .

© 2016 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Our region can expect 8 to 12 inches of snow beginning around 9 a.m. Thursday and continuing through Friday morning, with the most intense snowfall during the night on Thursday, including calls for heavy snow.

The Chester Telegraph talked with the National Weather Service in Burlington Wednesday morning to ask what “heavy” snow meant: Does it mean a whole lot of snow or does it mean high water content that would make it physically heavy? The meteorologist who took our call said that in the current forecast it meant a large quantity.

We asked about the weight of the snow and he said that like everything else in this storm, it was highly variable, and depended on the temperature when the snow falls (higher temp equals wetter snow; lower temp means lighter snow) and that most of the snow would fall in the evening when it’s colder. He added that this was the kind of storm where you could get 6 inches in one place and a foot just a mile away.

That got us to thinking and we decided to ask readers what’s happening in YOUR location. You can comment on our Facebook page, add your comment on The Telegraph, email us at scunningham@chestertelegraph.org or give us a call at 875-2703. We’ll be monitoring the scanner, talking with authorities and posting throughout the day and into the evening. (We don’t have cell service at the office, so we can’t take text messages.)

AND if you have a photo of what’s happening at your house or work, send it and we’ll publish as many as possible.

PLEASE be careful out there tomorrow. Don’t drive unless you have to. But, if you have to drive, please slow down and watch out for those drivers who don’t.