Wantastiquet Rotary to host membership reception

The Wantastiquet Rotary Club will host a membership reception on Jan. 12, 2017 at the Upper Pass Lodge on the Magic Mountain access road from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Anyone wishing to learn more about Rotary and what the local club is involved with in the community is welcome and will receive a drink plus light hors d’oeuvre.

The Wantastiquet Rotary Club serves the mountain communities of Londonderry, Weston, Landgrove, Jamaica, Windham, Peru and Winhall.

During this holiday season the Rotary Club held a Food Drive at Clark’s IGA and produces 40 boxes of food for the Londonderry Neighbor’s Pantry, sponsored the annual tree lighting and visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus to the Londonderry Market Place and distributed gifts of plants and cookies to 30 shut-ins. Those cookies were prepared by the Weston Women’s Club and the plants were donated by the Green Mountain Gardeners.

The Wantastiquet Rotary Club meets on Tuesday’s at 8 a.m. at the Second Congregational Church and meeting last just one hour.