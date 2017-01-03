Conn. man accused of assaulting Mass. trooper arrested after chase with VSP

©2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A high speed pursuit and a run through the woods just south of Springfield on I-91 ended in the arrest of a Hartford, Conn., man accused of assaulting a Massachusetts state trooper late last night.

At about 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Vermont State Police were alerted that Massachusetts State Police had broken off a pursuit of a 2007 Mitsubishi Gallant on I-91 at the state line. The driver, Elvin Gonzalez, 39, of Hartford, was alleged to have assaulted a trooper during a traffic stop and fled.

Vermont State Police spotted the car driving north at mile marker 24 and tried to stop it, but a chase began. Troopers were able to use spikes to flatten the car’s tires at mile 35 and by mile 39 Gonzalez had driven into the median and fled on foot.

With the help of Springfield Police using a dog to track Gonzalez, he was quickly found and arrested. Gonzalez was processed at the Westminster Barracks and held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on $50,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to appear in Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division today, Jan. 3, to answer charges of attempting to elude, driving under the influence, excessive speed and gross negligent operation