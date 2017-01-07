Texas fugitive arrested in Andover

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Vermont State Police and Chester Police on Friday assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in the arrest of James A. Jackson at a home on East Hill Road in Andover.

According to media reports in Texas, on Aug. 10, 2016, Jackson was indicted by the Sabine County Grand Jury on two charges of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and one charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The abuse was said to have occurred between April and July 2016 and involved a minor under the age of 14. In August 2016, the Texas Parole Board revoked his parole and issued an arrest warrant.

Jackson, who was on parole in Texas for a home burglary, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Westminster Barracks, where he was processed as a fugitive from justice from Texas. Jackson is being held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on $50,000 bail and will be arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge in Windsor Superior Court-Criminal Division on Monday Jan. 9, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.