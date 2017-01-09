Community events: through Jan. 18, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Through February: Bob Birbeck sketches at Whiting Library

Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, is exhibiting 20 pencil sketches of women authors by Bob Birbeck now through February during regular library hours.

The 20 authors lived and wrote from the 1700s to present times. Among the portraits are Edith Wharton, Ayn Rand, Mary Shelley and Harper Lee.

Whiting Library is open Monday and Friday 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. –8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.–2 p.m. For information call 802-875-2277, or visit whitinglibrary.org.

Jan. 12: Attica uprising topic at Neighborhood Connections

The 1971 Attica prison riot gained lasting prominence mainly from the rampage of police gunfire that ended it. Though the inmates had no guns, the New York State Police and a few prison guards killed 29 inmates and 10 hostages and wounded 89 others. Law officers then tortured more than 1,000 inmates who had surrendered. Racism fueled much of this violence.

At 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, Malcolm Bell, who was the chief assistant to the Attica special prosecutor, will discuss the Attica uprising and the fallout, and his book The Attica Turkey Shoot: Carnage, Cover-Up and the Pursuit of Justice at the Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections at 5700 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry. There is no charge to attend but call 802-824-4343 or e-mail schwartzmary02@gmail.com to register.

Jan.13: Walpole Historical Society series: Mines of the Monadnock Region

From mica to feldspar and eventually beryl, the Monadnock Region has had its share of world famous mines. Join Jim Pecora, the Southwestern New Hampshire mines and mining historian at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 for an informative look at over 200 years of mining history at the Walpole Town Hall, 34 Elm St. in Walpole, N.H.

Pecora’s multimedia presentation will reveal massive subterranean tunnels beneath our region.

Learn about mica’s many ordinary and WWI and WWII top-secret uses. The audience also will learn about South Acworth’s Beryl Mountain and the Big Mine in Alstead. The series is free, and open to the public.

Call 603-756-3449 or visit www.walpolehistory.org for more information.

Jan. 15: Practice German and dine in Saxtons River

Main Street Arts in Saxtons River hosts a German Language Potluck at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 at 37 Main St. Share food, practice your German, and learn about another culture. All levels welcome.

The event is free but donations are welcome. The potluck meets regularly on the third Sunday of the month in February and March.

For more information and for upcoming events, additional classes and gatherings visit mainstreetarts.org or call 802-869-2960.

Jan. 16: Chester Seniors Citizens Club meets

This month’s Chester Senior Citizens Club’s luncheon meeting is at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 at the Chester Congregational Church at 469 Main St. In addition to lunch, the group will play board and card games. Bring a place setting, if possible a dish to share, and a friend. If you need a ride, call Georgia at 802-875-6242.

Jan. 17: Identify elongate hemlock scale

On Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Vermont state biologist Jim Esden will lead a program on the elongate hemlock scale at the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

Vermont’s colder climate has limited both the scale and the hemlock woolly adelgid’s damaging effects on hemlock trees. However, with concerns about global warming, biologists need data on the prevalence of the scale and plan on monitoring it into the future.

For the past five winters, Alma Beals has coordinated a survey of hemlock trees in Rockingham, Westminster, Chester, Springfield and Grafton for signs of the woolly hemlock adelgid beetle. This year, her group of volunteers continue their monitoring. Surveys are conducted five times each winter in each of the five towns. New volunteers are welcome.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-463-4270, visit rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

Jan. 18: Alzheimer’s Association on effective communicating

The Village at Cedar Hill hosts a free seminar in its speaker series Alzheimer’s Association Presents: Effective Communications Strategies, presented by Pamela Beidler, MSHCA, director of programs and putreach of the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s.

Seminar topics include:

How to identify communication changes that happen due to Alzheimer’s disease;

Learn how to decode verbal and behavioral messages of someone with dementia; and

Find strategies to help connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

Following the presentation, there will be time for questions or comments. Refreshments will be served. The Village at Cedar Hill is located at 92 Cedar Hill Dr. in Windsor. Learn more at cedarhillccc.com.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson