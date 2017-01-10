Same day voter registration now in effect in Vermont

Secretary of State Jim Condos has announced that eligible Vermont voters are now able to register to vote on any day up to and including Election Day.

As of Jan. 1, 2017, Act No. 44 (S. 29) officially went into effect, and will be implemented immediately for all local and state elections going forward, including any special elections and Town Meeting Day, which is Tuesday, March 7.

Vermont became the 14th state to enact Election Day registration, eliminating Vermont’s voter registration deadline. This means a person can register at their polling place on the day of an election, then vote in that election. Registration will still be available at a person’s town or city clerk’s office on any day prior to the election during normal business hours.

Will Senning, the director of elections, said, “In years past we have received emails and phone calls from citizens who had missed the deadline to register, and were dismayed that they would not have a chance to participate in our democratic process. Implementing Election Day registration will remove unnecessary barriers for busy, hard-working Vermonters, ensuring that their right to vote is protected.”

Eligible voters can register to vote online any time through the Secretary of State Online Voter Registration system by visiting https://www.olvr.sec.state.vt.us, by mailing a voter registration form to their local Town or City Clerk, or by registering there in person during normal business hours.