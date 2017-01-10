The Vermont Wood Manufacturers Association is holding its Annual Meeting at Andrew Pearce Bowls and the Marsh Billings Rockefeller National Historical Park in Woodstock from 1:30 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

The meeting will start with a tour of Andrew Pearce Bowls led by Andrew, on Route 4 in Hartland. Using locally sourced wood, Andrew Pearce bowls are created through a unique manufacturing process employing equipment specifically designed by Andrew. The process produces very little waste, utilizing as much of the wood as possible to minimize impacts on the environment and encourage sustainability.

At 3 p.m. members will gather for a brief business meeting at Marsh-Billings NHP Forest Center (please park at Billings Farm). Board members and officers will be elected. (Members must be current in dues to vote). Brent Karner, president and owner of Clearlake Furniture of Ludlow, and Executive Director Kathleen Wanner will make a presentation on the accomplishments of 2016 as well as a look ahead at 2017. The 2016 Woodworker of the Year and Friend of the Industry Awards will be handed out. At 4 p.m. members will enjoy social hour, dinner and drinks, also at the Forest Center.

The cost to VWMA members is $25; non-members $35. Sign up by filling out the form at www.vermontwood.com, where more information on the organization can be found. You can also email Erin at erin@gwriters.com, or call office at 802-747-7900 by Jan. 25. Directions available with registration link.

State hosts Brewery Day for current, startup brewers



State agencies are teaming up to ensure that Vermont brewers continue to brew up delicious beer and strong business this year instead of unwanted environmental violations.

Existing and prospective brewers of all sizes are encouraged to attend a one-day event on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 in Randolph to learn about how to prevent common environmental violations.

Brewery Day is an industry-specific crash course that will cover the ins-and-outs of pertinent state regulations, and provide an opportunity for dialogue and learning with other brewers and state experts about common challenges.

This past year, state agencies identified trends in environmental violation types in the brewing industry, and came together to discuss methods to assist brewers with acquiring key knowledge and tools that will prevent future violations. The state agencies partnering to design and host the 2017 event include: Department of Environmental Conservation, Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Department of Liquor Control, Department of Health, Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, the Natural Resources Board, and the Vermont Small Business Development Center.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at Vermont Technical College in Randolph. Attendees will review case studies and participate in question and answer sessions designed to address common and preventable compliance issues. Brewers will learn about available resources and tools for starting up or growing a brewery in Vermont and network with other brewers and state regulatory staff.

Space is limited and there is a $30 fee to attend. To register and learn more, go to: http://dec.vermont.gov/environmental-assistance/compliance/brewery.

Small business grants offered for workplace gardens



The Vermont Department of Health and Vermont Community Garden Network, in partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, Gardener’s Supply Co., and gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi, are offering grants for small business and organizations to establish workplace food gardens for their employees.

The Green Thumbs at Work grants are open to any Vermont business or organization with 100 or fewer employees. The grant award includes $500 for materials, a $200 gift certificate to Gardener’s Supply Company, and $1,000 in garden planning support and technical assistance from Charlie Nardozzi and the Vermont Community Garden Network.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

Now in its fourth year, the Green Thumbs at Work grant program gives employers an additional way to support employee morale and healthy behaviors. Though workplace gardens, employees can have increased access to fresh produce, and more opportunities for physical activity and stress reduction. Gardening at work benefits employees across industries and sectors, including manufacturing facilities, natural food cooperatives, social service organizations, engineering firms and others.

Grant winners are selected based on readiness to develop a workplace garden, including the ability to provide matching funds and in-kind services for garden development, plans for employee participation, and clear articulation of how the garden will help meet employee wellness goals. Employees must be the primary users and beneficiaries of the garden.

Green Thumbs at Work grant winners will be announced Feb. 24, 2017.

For more information about Green Thumbs at Work and a link to the online grant application, visit http://vcgn.org/what-we-do/green-thumbs-at-work or call 802-861-4769.