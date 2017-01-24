Ludlow, Mt. Holly to look at Act 46 options Wednesday Jan. 25

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

embers of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union Act 46 Study Committee who represent Ludlow and Mount Holly will meet on Wednesday Jan. 25 as a sub-committee to identify and discuss their next steps in light of the recent vote to allow a sub-committee representing Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester to begin forming a Regional Education District (RED) to put before the voters of the four towns.

The sub-committee meeting will be held in the Ludlow Elementary School band room from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The Ludlow Elementary School is located at 45 Main St.