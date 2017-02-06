4 Chester firefighters certified for ice water rescue

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Members of the Chester Fire Department spent the weekend training in chilly waters to be certified as Ice Water Rescue Technicians.

The training was hosted by the Proctorsville Fire Department and was conducted by Capital Technical Rescue of Albany, N.Y.

It also was attended by members of the Ludlow and West Weathersfield fire departments.

Chester Assistant Fire Chief Ben Whalen, who was already a certified technician, also joined the training.

According to Chief Matt Wilson, the addition of the four brings the total of those certified to do ice water rescue to 15.