Call for artists for monthlong show; reception set for Feb. 11

Are you an artist/craftsperson? Do you have cabin fever?

103 Artisans Marketplace in Chester is looking for you to join a cooperative expo at the shop, 103 South at Pine View Drive, from Feb. 11 through March 19.

This is a featured artisan show and space will be limited. A small $50 entry fee will be used for advertising for this monthlong show.

Call Elise at 802-875-7400, or email 103marketplace@gmail.com for details.

Payne and Elise Junker are inviting the public to an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 to meet and greet the makers and sample some tasty treats from their GreenLeaf Café. The show will continue through March 19.

Included in the show will be pottery, jewelry, vintage wooden ski signs, photography, blown glass, handpainted sap buckets, woodworking, furniture, metal art by Payne Junker and much more.

103 Artisans Marketplace is open 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday; the GreenLeaf Cafe is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Both are located at 7 Pineview Road at Route 103 South in Chester.