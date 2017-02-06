GMHUS Board of Directors meeting for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 06, 2017
Green Mountain Union High School Board of Directors will be holding its next meeting at the school’s Library Learning Commons, 716 Vt. Route 103 S., at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Agenda-Additions and Deletions
III. Approval of Minutes
a. Minutes of Jan. 12, 2017
IV. Presentations
a. Chester Rotary and Nicaragua Trip
b. French Trip
c. Media Journalism
V. Communications
a. Student Representative Report
b. Public Comments
c. Board Comments
VI. Old Business
a. Act 46
b. Annual & Public Informational Meeting Planning
VII. New Business
a. Renewal of Limited School Transfer Program
b. Support Staff Memorandum of Agreement
c. Superintendent Report
d. Principal Report
VIII. Executive Session
IX. Suggested Meeting Dates & Agenda Items
a. Regular meeting March 9, 2017
X. Adjournment
