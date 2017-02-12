To the editor: Champion Fire Company thanks Thrifty Attic
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 12, 2017 | Comments 0
The Champion Fire Company #5 of South Londonderry would like to thank the Thrifty Attic for its continued support in the improvement of our firefighting operations.
This year’s financial assistance from the Thrifty Attic is allowing us modify and upgrade our current self contained breathing apparatus compressor to a higher pressure and to purchase four 6,000 psi air storage bottles.
Thank you Thrifty Attic.
Jeff Duda
Chief
Champion Fire Company 5
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
