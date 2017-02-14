Barn dance adds to CAES playground fund coffers

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Chester-Andover Elementary School’s barn dance and chili cook-off contest on Saturday, Feb. 4 raised more than $1,000 for the ongoing Pennies for the Playground project.

With music by the Specker family, dance calling by music instructor Cindy Austin and dance instruction by Austin and phys ed teacher Elise Lisle, a good crowd took to the floor.

In addition to dancing, those attending were able to sample and judge a large number of homemade chilis.

Pennies for the Playground is a non-profit formed to raise funds for the replacement of the Chester-Andover Elementary School playground, known as the Structure.

Organizer Jamie Maloof said that the event helped bring the total raised to $16,415 of its $100,000 goal.

Pennies for the Playground will also have an article for $3,000 on the Town of Chester Town Meeting Warning.

That will be voted from the floor at Town Meeting on the evening of March 6, 2017 at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.