Chester DRB hearing for Monday, Feb. 27
The Chester Development Review Board will meet for a site visit at 5:15 p.m. on Monday Feb. 27. That visit will take place at 155 S. Main St. It will then meet for a public hearing at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
- Review minutes from Feb. 13, 2017 meeting
- Conditional Use Application #494 Meditrina
- Comments from citizens
- Deliberative session on previous matters
