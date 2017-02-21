Chester DRB hearing for Monday, Feb. 27

The Chester Development Review Board will meet for a site visit at 5:15 p.m. on  Monday Feb. 27. That visit will take place at 155 S. Main St. It will then meet for a public hearing at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

  1. Review minutes from Feb. 13, 2017 meeting
  2. Conditional Use Application #494 Meditrina
  3. Comments from citizens
  4. Deliberative session on previous matters
