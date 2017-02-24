Derry absentee ballots available for school district merger

Absentee ballots are now available at the Londonderry Town Clerk’s Office for the Taconic and Green Regional School District Merger vote.

Contact the Town Clerk’s office, 100 S. School St. in South Londonderry, to request a ballot at 824-3356.

All ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on March 7 in order to be counted.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 7 at the Town Hall, 139 Middletown Road in South Londonderry.