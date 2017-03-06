Vermont wood crafters sought for September show

The Vermont Woodworking & Forest Festival, to be held on Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 23-24, 2017 in Woodstock, Vt., at the Billings Farm & Museum, is seeking Vermont craftspeople interested in showing their and even demonstrating their crafts.

Join the celebration of Vermont’s working landscape with your unique products that represent the best of Vermont. The VWMA is seeking producers of wood furniture, accessories & woodenware, cabinetry, flooring, carvings, turnings and all other products made of wood to sell their products.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Spaces are limited and are first come, first served. There are three buildings where Vermont woodworkers can sell their products or they can take outdoor lawn space to sell and/or demonstrate making your wood craft. All pieces sold must be made by you. Call with questions about what space may work best for your products. Space ranges from $200 to $350.

The Vermont Wood Manufacturers Association can be reached at 802-747-7900 or info@vermontwood.com. All vendor information is also available at the event website www.vermontwoodfestival.org. Online registration is available.

The Vermont Wood Manufacturers Association represent primary and secondary woodworking companies and related businesses statewide. Member companies produce wood furniture, bowls, toys, carvings, flooring, windows, doors and much more.