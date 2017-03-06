Whiting Library offers free databases; Senior Solutions seeks volunteers

Whiting Library in Chester in partnership with Vermont Department of Libraries is offering free databases.

These include business, medical and genealogical resources, gardening, education, environmental issues, history, and science. Also included are Heritage Quest for genealogy research and Universal Class for lifelong learning. Access is free for patrons, all you need to access a world of learning is a library card.

Vermont Online Library offers a wide range of electronic information databases on a variety of topics for all ages. This includes 21 Gale Cengage Learning databases including Chilton Automotive Repair Information, Career Transitions Guidance, Virtual Reference Library, Kid Infobits and Health and Wellness, Heritagequest genealogical research tools and Universal Class online learning.

These resources are available to you 24-hours a day through your library and anywhere Internet access is available. Contact the Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, for more information, login and password for using these valuable and exciting resources.

Its phone number is 802-875-2277.

Senior Solutions seeks home visit volunteers

Do you want to help seniors in your area? One of Vermont’s oldest and largest senior citizen social service agencies needs volunteers to provide home visits and fellowship for elderly, homebound clients in Chester and Springfield.

Senior Companions is a home visit program that matches concerned mobile seniors with their aging peers. In southeastern Vermont, the program is administered by Senior Solutions, a non-profit group serving elders in 46 communities in Windsor and Windham counties.

Senior Companions provide friendly visits and companionship to help alleviate loneliness. During a visit, a Senior Companion may help clients write a letter, read, visit a senior center or provide rides to medical appointments or shopping, share a hobby and occasionally prepare a meal. Senior Companions must be over age 55, able to serve 15 hours a week, be income eligible and have a desire to serve home-bound seniors.

Senior Companions receive:

Orientation and training

Mileage reimbursement

A tax-free stipend

Satisfaction of helping others

If you are interested in finding out more about Senior Companions or other volunteering opportunities, call the Senior Solutions HelpLine at 1-800-642-5119 or jepstein@seniorsolutionsvt.org.