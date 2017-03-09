CAES Board of Directors meeting for March 13, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 09, 2017 | Comments 0
The Chester-Andover Elementary School Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13 in the CAES Library. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order:
II. Approval of CAES Agenda-Additions and Deletions
III. Board Reorganization
a. Election of Board Chairperson
b. Election of Board Clerk
c. Appointment of Warrant Signer
d. Board Code of Ethics Agreement Signature
e. Set Meeting Date and Time
f. Newspaper(s) for Legal Notice
g. Committee Representatives
i. Board Representatives (3)
ii. Bargaining Council – Teachers
iii. Bargaining Council – Support Staff
iv. Building & Grounds/Facilities
v. Farm to School
vi. Finance
vii. Policy
IV. Approval of Minutes
a. Minutes of March 2, 2017-Regular Meeting
V. Communications
b. Written/Oral
c. Public Comments
d. Board Comments
VI. Old Business
a. Act 46 Update
VII. New Business
a. Principal Report
b. Superintendent Report
VIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION
a. Teacher Negotiations Update
b. Principal Salary Negotiations 2017-18
IX. Next Meeting Date & Future Agenda Items
a. Regular Meeting, Monday, April 10, 2017
X. Adjournment
Filed Under: CAES Board of Directors agenda • Education News
About the Author: