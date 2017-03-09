CAES Board of Directors meeting for March 13, 2017

The Chester-Andover Elementary School Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13 in the CAES Library. Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order:

II. Approval of CAES Agenda-Additions and Deletions

III. Board Reorganization

a. Election of Board Chairperson

b. Election of Board Clerk

c. Appointment of Warrant Signer

d. Board Code of Ethics Agreement Signature

e. Set Meeting Date and Time

f. Newspaper(s) for Legal Notice

g. Committee Representatives

i. Board Representatives (3)

ii. Bargaining Council – Teachers

iii. Bargaining Council – Support Staff

iv. Building & Grounds/Facilities

v. Farm to School

vi. Finance

vii. Policy

IV. Approval of Minutes

a. Minutes of March 2, 2017-Regular Meeting

V. Communications

b. Written/Oral

c. Public Comments

d. Board Comments

VI. Old Business

a. Act 46 Update

VII. New Business

a. Principal Report

b. Superintendent Report

VIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

a. Teacher Negotiations Update

b. Principal Salary Negotiations 2017-18

IX. Next Meeting Date & Future Agenda Items

a. Regular Meeting, Monday, April 10, 2017

X. Adjournment