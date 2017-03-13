To the editor: Feds urged to restart tool for FAFSA applicants

The U.S. Department of Education and IRS have announced that they have shut down the income retrieval tool that simplifies the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

The Vermont Student Assistance Corp. is urging the Education Department and IRS to act quickly so that students and families do not have to manually enter their financial data in order to complete their online applications for federal financial aid.

You can still complete the FAFSA online but it will mean that families must have their 2015 tax return on hand and they will need to enter tax information manually into the online application.

As college acceptances are beginning to pour in, it is imperative that Vermont families are equipped with financial aid information and resources to make smart education decisions. VSAC counselors are on hand to answer questions and provide assistance in filing the FAFSA and the Vermont State Grant by calling 800-642-3177 and selecting option 5.

VSAC is here to advocate for Vermont students and families.

Despite this disruption in the middle of the financial aid season, VSAC strongly encourages Vermont students and families to file the online FAFSA, as well as the Vermont State Grant.

Sincerely,

Scott Giles

President & CEO

Vermont Student Assistance Corp.