To the editor: Thank you for passing GMUHS budget

I want to thank all of you who approved our operating budget for the coming school year. For those who did not vote for the budget, I promise to do all I can so that our school earns your trust and confidence.

Green Mountain Union High School students bring so much to our community. Besides participation in sports, theater and arts, our students contribute to the community in numerous ways. They help the community by collecting and distributing food to those in need as well as coats, gloves, jackets and hats. They bring cheer to senior citizen by singing holiday songs. Each month for the past 10 years, students have helped serve lunch to dozens of community members. They also contribute through Interact, a Rotary sponsored community service school club. Several Interact students have recently returned from installing water purification systems in Nicaragua. Our students are amazing young people.

The Finance Committee, Budget Committee, School Board and I are keenly aware of our fiscal responsibilities. We go to great lengths to run our public school with efficiency and value in mind understanding that public education is still the backbone of our great democracy.

We should be proud of all of our community schools. They are vibrant learning centers, where we not only instill ‘roots and wings’ but also a place where students are being taught the 21st century skills they will need to make the world a better place.

Please do not hesitate to contact me with questions or concerns and again, thank you very much for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Tom Ferenc

Principal

Green Mountain Union High School