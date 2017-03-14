Our Nor’easter

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC



So now we’re in for it. The many different weather forecasters’ models are coming together and it looks like a foot or more of the white stuff. The road crews are standing by, the schools are closed, the guys who plow driveways and parking lots are about to get a good day of work before spring and the mud set in.

Today, we at The Telegraph will be following the newsy stuff – road conditions and outages and such – but we thought it might also be fun to feature some photos and descriptions of how our readers are handling the challenges of the day at work and at home.

You can send a photo or two to info@chestertelegraph.org. Just let us know who is in the photo, what’s going on, who took it and where it was taken. We’ll update throughout the day and try to get as many photos up as we can. Be safe out there today.