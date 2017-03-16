Missing woman found dead in Poultney

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A woman missing since March 3 has been found dead in a house in Poultney, according to the Vermont State Police.

The body of Alexandra Rooker, 26, of Fair Haven, was discovered at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 15 at the 1953 Morse Hollow Road residence of Wayne Oddo, 53.

State Police Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation detectives are working with the Rutland County State’s attorney to find out how Rooker’s death occurred.

Rooker was last seen by friends in Poultney on March 3 and reported missing on March 8. VSP’s Crime Scene Search team has been working at the scene gathering evidence. Rooker’s body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.