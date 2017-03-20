Grafton Select Board agenda for March 20, 2017
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. Below is its agenda.
1. Public Comment
2. Adopt Agenda
3. Adopt Minutes: March 3, 2017, March 6, 2017 & March 7, 2017
4. Introduction of Select Board members
5. Highway Report: Tractor Bids
6. Appointments by Select Board of Town of Grafton positions
7. Appoint new Town Auditor
8. Designation of Agenda and Minutes Posting & NOR (Newspaper of Record)
9. Signatures for Payroll and Warrants
10. Signature for SWWCSWMD-Solid Waste Representative
11. Signature of Liquor License for MKT Grafton
12. Forester Hayden Lake Discussion
13. ICS Emergency Operations Requirement
14. Town Hall roof repair update
15. FEMA Buyout: Trayhan
16. Budget Review Process
17. Purchase of Select Board laptop and color printer
18. Other Business
19. Date of Next Meeting: Monday, April 3, 2017 @ 6 p.m. Grafton Elementary School
20. Adjourn
