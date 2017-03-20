Grafton Select Board agenda for March 20, 2017

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. Below is its agenda.

1. Public Comment

2. Adopt Agenda

3. Adopt Minutes: March 3, 2017, March 6, 2017 & March 7, 2017

4. Introduction of Select Board members

5. Highway Report: Tractor Bids

6. Appointments by Select Board of Town of Grafton positions

7. Appoint new Town Auditor

8. Designation of Agenda and Minutes Posting & NOR (Newspaper of Record)

9. Signatures for Payroll and Warrants

10. Signature for SWWCSWMD-Solid Waste Representative

11. Signature of Liquor License for MKT Grafton

12. Forester Hayden Lake Discussion

13. ICS Emergency Operations Requirement

14. Town Hall roof repair update

15. FEMA Buyout: Trayhan

16. Budget Review Process

17. Purchase of Select Board laptop and color printer

18. Other Business

19. Date of Next Meeting: Monday, April 3, 2017 @ 6 p.m. Grafton Elementary School

20. Adjourn