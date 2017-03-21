Two GM Jr. Iron Chef teams bring home awards

©2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

For the third year in a row, Green Mountain cooking teams have brought home awards from the Jr. Iron Chef Vermont competition.

The middle school team Turnip The Beet and a high school team The Skillet Takes brought home Local Lively awards, for the teams that best highlight Vermont foods.

The 10-year-old statewide culinary competition challenges teams of middle and high school students to create healthy, local dishes that inspire school meal programs.

Teams from 26 schools competed in this year’s event, held this past weekend in Essex Junction.

The GMUHS middle school team, Turnip The Beet, was coached by Jack Carroll and Brooke Decker and made up of Maya and Aiden Farrar and Gwen Kekic. Its winning dish was Open Face Vermont Style Taco with Sweet Potato, Black Beans and Kale Pesto.

The first high school team, The Skillet Takes, was coached by Carrie King and Jana Bryan and consisted of Laurel King, Ange Wunderle, Rileigh Thomas and Magali Stowell-Aleman. They won with Around the World with

Stuffed Pretzels, three tasty flavors of pretzel.

The second high school team, The Green Mountain Cheftains, was coached by Christine Anderson and Carol Neff and consisted of Simone Martarano, Caitlin McCoy, Alexandria Pippin, and Chelsea Rose. It prepared Fettuccine con Polpettini Zucchini.

Teams are given 90 minutes to wow the expert judges. Awards are given in each age group.

There are three awards all of equal importance. The Crowd Pleaser is awarded to the dish that best incorporates color, texture and taste for a true crowd pleaser.

The Lively Local is awarded to the dish best highlighting Vermont foods. The Mise en Place is awarded to the team

that shows exemplary teamwork, order and professionalism